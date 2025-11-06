Bentley Systems’ (BSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $375.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.57 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,999,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,114,000 after acquiring an additional 898,115 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,167,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,027,000 after purchasing an additional 160,496 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Bentley Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,250,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,255,000 after purchasing an additional 160,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,877,000 after purchasing an additional 155,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bentley Systems by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
