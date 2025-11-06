CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRMD. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. D Boral Capital raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, D. Boral Capital raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CorMedix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

CorMedix Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.80. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 42.11% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4830.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CorMedix news, insider Kaufman Beth Zelnick sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,405.38. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron Kaplan bought 25,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $275,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,394.68. This trade represents a 14.20% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 163,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 564,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Stories

