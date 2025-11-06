Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

