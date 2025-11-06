QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at TD Cowen

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.82.

Shares of QCOM opened at $179.72 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,510. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,998.46. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,713,603,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $529,713,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,524 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

