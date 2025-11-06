GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ring Mountain Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 172,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 62.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $340.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.59. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $623.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

