Centerpoint Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of AMD opened at $256.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average of $156.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $415.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

