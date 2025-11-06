Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $260.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.42% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $260,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Wit LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after buying an additional 879,152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $253.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

