Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,360 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $31,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,761,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,543,231,000 after acquiring an additional 170,548 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,939,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,541,000 after buying an additional 119,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Republic Services by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,043,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,930,000 after buying an additional 224,867 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Barclays began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price objective on Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $206.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.43 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.90.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.