Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 9,364 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $26,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.22 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.