Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $23,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 71.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 643,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,462,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total value of $33,193,920.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,442,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,023,468,441.53. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,131,750. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 753,475 shares of company stock valued at $268,535,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $309.20 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $413.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

