Washington Trust Bank Purchases 13,435 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,157 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $306,905,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,592,000 after purchasing an additional 944,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,055,000 after buying an additional 926,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,336,000 after buying an additional 830,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $184.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Cfra Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

