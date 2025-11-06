Cetera Trust Company N.A Sells 140 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Cetera Trust Company N.A lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.1% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,360,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $172,139,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,773.5% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,766,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,795,000 after purchasing an additional 272,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total value of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,980,884. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.61. The stock has a market cap of $213.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

