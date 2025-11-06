Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,193,000 after buying an additional 4,505,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,038,594,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,745 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,035.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,836,000 after buying an additional 793,052 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,803,000 after purchasing an additional 727,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.1%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $178.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.18 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

