Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,619 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $59,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $335.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.50 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

