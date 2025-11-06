Critical Contrast: Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) versus Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tempest Therapeutics and Vaxart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempest Therapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Vaxart 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tempest Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.51%. Vaxart has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 506.06%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Tempest Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tempest Therapeutics has a beta of -2.2, indicating that its stock price is 320% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.5% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Vaxart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Vaxart”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$41.84 million ($14.59) -0.68 Vaxart $47.40 million 1.59 -$66.95 million ($0.25) -1.32

Tempest Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaxart. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tempest Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempest Therapeutics N/A -334.76% -130.63% Vaxart -122.63% -91.89% -38.40%

Summary

Vaxart beats Tempest Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops TREX-1, an enzyme that regulates cGAS/STING pathway signaling and immune recognition. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Inception Sciences, Inc.

About Vaxart

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.