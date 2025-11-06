Contrasting Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL)

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Wireless and Cisco Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 1 0 1 0 2.00 Cisco Systems 0 9 14 1 2.67

Franklin Wireless presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. Cisco Systems has a consensus target price of $75.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.72%. Given Franklin Wireless’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless is more favorable than Cisco Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cisco Systems has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Cisco Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -0.53% -0.65% -0.47% Cisco Systems 18.45% 27.06% 10.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Cisco Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $46.09 million 1.29 -$240,000.00 ($0.02) -253.00 Cisco Systems $56.65 billion 5.02 $10.18 billion $2.62 27.52

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cisco Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Cisco Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cisco Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cisco Systems beats Franklin Wireless on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization. In addition, it provides Internet for the future product consists of routed optical networking, 5G, silicon, and optics solutions; collaboration products, such as meetings, collaboration devices, calling, contact center, and communication platform as a service; end-to-end security product consists of network security, cloud security, security endpoints, unified threat management, and zero trust; and optimized application experiences products including full stack observability and network assurance. Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support and advanced services and advisory services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. Cisco Systems, Inc. has strategic alliances with other companies. Cisco Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

