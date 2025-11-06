Black Swift Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.9% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after buying an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWF opened at $479.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $466.90 and a 200-day moving average of $431.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

