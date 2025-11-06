Nukkleus (NUKK) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nukkleus to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nukkleus and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nukkleus alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus $5.91 million N/A 0.40 Nukkleus Competitors $1.28 billion $24.78 million -5.17

Nukkleus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus. Nukkleus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Nukkleus has a beta of -6.49, indicating that its share price is 749% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nukkleus’ rivals have a beta of -15.10, indicating that their average share price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nukkleus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A -166.04% 1,805.67% Nukkleus Competitors -438.16% -670.81% -16.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Nukkleus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nukkleus and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nukkleus Competitors 1000 2405 5021 279 2.53

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 20.45%. Given Nukkleus’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nukkleus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nukkleus rivals beat Nukkleus on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nukkleus

(Get Free Report)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors. In addition, the company provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. Nukkleus Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Nukkleus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nukkleus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.