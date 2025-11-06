Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $419.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.73 million. Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Remitly Global updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Remitly Global has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.05 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RELY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Remitly Global news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $227,348.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,515,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,391,780.92. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 5,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $98,550.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 186,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,311.46. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 93,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,348 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remitly Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Remitly Global by 30,330.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Remitly Global in the first quarter worth $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Remitly Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Remitly Global by 2,218.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Remitly Global

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.