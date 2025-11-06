Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 52.90%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.