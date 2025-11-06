NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.896-4.089 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NCR Atleos from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised NCR Atleos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NCR Atleos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR Atleos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NCR Atleos Stock Performance

NCR Atleos stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NCR Atleos has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 80.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NCR Atleos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. NCR Atleos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.896-4.089 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR Atleos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NCR Atleos by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

