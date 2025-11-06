Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Announces Earnings Results

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Transactions at Wheels Up Experience

In other news, insider David Godsman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 976,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,103.45. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David L. Holtz sold 36,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $106,048.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 954,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,421.68. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,907 shares of company stock worth $617,064. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

Further Reading

