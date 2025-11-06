C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Releases Earnings Results

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.39%.
C&F Financial Stock Up 3.5%
C&F Financial stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $228.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.46. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $89.90.
C&F Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other C&F Financial news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $85,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,542. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of C&F Financial
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 370.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth $105,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2,137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
About C&F Financial
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
