C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Releases Earnings Results

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.39%.

C&F Financial Stock Up 3.5%

C&F Financial stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $228.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.46. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C&F Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C&F Financial news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $85,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,542. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 370.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth $105,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2,137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.