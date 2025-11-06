Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SPMC)

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $333.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.72 million.

Insider Activity at Sound Point Meridian Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Point Meridian Capital

In related news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $30,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 94,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,517.90. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ujjaval Desai acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,476.09. The trade was a 11.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,270 and have sold 16,827 shares valued at $289,251.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPMC. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,821,000. Everest Management Corp. bought a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

Further Reading

