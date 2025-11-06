Q4 Earnings Forecast for Ur Energy Issued By Northland Capmk

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ur Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URG. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ur Energy from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ur Energy from $2.70 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ur Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Ur Energy Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of URG opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Ur Energy has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $514.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ur Energy news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 198,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $266,148.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 324,775 shares in the company, valued at $435,198.50. This represents a 37.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 252,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $423,506.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 632,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,054. This trade represents a 28.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 664,619 shares of company stock worth $1,064,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ur Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URG. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 206.0% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,172,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 8,194,631 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 59.8% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 19,644,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,627,000 after buying an additional 7,348,764 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after buying an additional 7,341,627 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,265,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after buying an additional 4,372,738 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

