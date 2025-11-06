What is William Blair’s Estimate for PRCT Q1 Earnings?

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.78 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 98.0% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 255,140 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 497,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at $2,913,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,266 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

