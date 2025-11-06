Roth Capital Raises Earnings Estimates for Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.72 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWEN. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 814,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 359,876 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 745,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,349 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 549,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 429,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 394,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

