Capri FY2026 EPS Forecast Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capri in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Capri Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Capri stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. Capri has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%.The company had revenue of $856.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.74 million. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Capri by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.