Insider Buying: Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Insider Acquires 32,000 Shares of Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 per share, with a total value of £29,760.

ECOR stock opened at GBX 96.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.70. The stock has a market cap of £240.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. Ecora Resources PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECOR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ecora Resources from GBX 150 to GBX 155 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecora Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 137.50.

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

