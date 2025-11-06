Insider Buying: Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) COO Acquires 90,000 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) COO Paul Edward Kelly bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 502,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,049. This trade represents a 21.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RLMD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Relmada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.00.

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 43.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 396,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

