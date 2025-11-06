Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Insider Mark Allan Buys 25 Shares

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 617 per share, with a total value of £154.25.
Mark Allan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 6th, Mark Allan purchased 25 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 593 per share, with a total value of £148.25.
- On Thursday, September 4th, Mark Allan purchased 28 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 540 per share, with a total value of £151.20.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
LAND stock opened at GBX 641.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 587.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 594.39. Land Securities Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 490.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 652.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The company has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
