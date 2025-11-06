What is William Blair’s Estimate for CeriBell Q2 Earnings?

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for CeriBell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CeriBell’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. CeriBell has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CBLL opened at $11.78 on Thursday. CeriBell has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $431.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60.

In related news, CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $139,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 167,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,008.16. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 319,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

