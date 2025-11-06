ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

ActiveOps (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 280 to GBX 355 in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s current price.

ActiveOps Price Performance

AOM opened at GBX 247 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ActiveOps has a 1 year low of GBX 79.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 248. The firm has a market cap of £176.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Get ActiveOps alerts:

ActiveOps Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.