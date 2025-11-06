ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

ActiveOps (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 280 to GBX 355 in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s current price.
ActiveOps Price Performance
AOM opened at GBX 247 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ActiveOps has a 1 year low of GBX 79.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 248. The firm has a market cap of £176.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.03 and a beta of 0.40.
ActiveOps Company Profile
With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.
