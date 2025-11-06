Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMS. UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 568.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 219.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

