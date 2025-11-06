Trane Technologies plc $TT Stock Position Lowered by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $28,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $436.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.