Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.59.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $234.42 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $280.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.69 and a 200-day moving average of $236.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

