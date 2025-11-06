EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $2.82 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Stock Up 1.5%

AXP stock opened at $365.95 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $367.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $252.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

