Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 810 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after buying an additional 1,132,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after buying an additional 747,194 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 806,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,832,000 after purchasing an additional 623,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 744,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,916,000 after purchasing an additional 380,049 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $123.57 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.51.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

