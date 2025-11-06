Able Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,696.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 116,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $494.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.