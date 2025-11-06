Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $259.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.16 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

