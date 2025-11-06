Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 262.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,578,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,083 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after purchasing an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $197.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.20.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.63.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

