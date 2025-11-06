Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 50.6% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $6,865,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $200.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $242.58.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.44.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

