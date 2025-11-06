OneAscent Family Office LLC Buys 5,131 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of OneAscent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.