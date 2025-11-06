Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $927.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $955.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $792.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $773.89.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

