SouthState Corp Sells 1,334 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

SouthState Corp lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $448.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

