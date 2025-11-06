Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stock Holdings Cut by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $217.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

