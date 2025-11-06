Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,616,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up approximately 5.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $225,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRP. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

TRP stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

