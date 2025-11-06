Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Paladin Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $622.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $610.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.40. The company has a market cap of $775.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

