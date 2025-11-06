Summit Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,939 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.9% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $622.86 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The company has a market cap of $775.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $610.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

