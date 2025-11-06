ARM’s (ARM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $160.19 on Thursday. ARM has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a PE ratio of 242.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.97.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

